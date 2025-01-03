Man United considering Rashford swap deal for Victor Osimhen

According to reports in England, Manchester United are exploring a sensational swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Rashford, who has fallen out of favour under manager Ruben Amorim, has been excluded from three of United’s last four matchday squads. This follows Rashford’s public declaration of wanting a “new challenge.” Despite lucrative offers from Saudi clubs — including deals worth double his current £315,000 weekly salary — the 27-year-old is determined to find a competitive European club to revive his career.

United are in urgent need of a reliable striker, with both Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to deliver consistently. Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has emerged as a prime target for the Red Devils. The 26-year-old Nigerian striker has a £62 million release clause and an impressive record of 65 goals in 108 Serie A matches for Napoli since joining in 2020.

Napoli, now managed by Antonio Conte, are reportedly interested in Rashford. Conte sees the forward, valued at £60 million, as a strong addition to his squad, which already includes former United players Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay. A move to Serie A could provide Rashford with a much-needed fresh start and a chance to regain his form in Europe.

Amorim is eager to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window. However, financial constraints make securing Osimhen a complex task, with Rashford’s potential departure playing a key role in United’s ability to land the Nigerian striker.

Rashford is reportedly in discussions with sports agency Stellar, alongside his brother and agent Dwaine Maynard, to facilitate a move. With the January transfer deadline fast approaching, United must act swiftly to resolve Rashford’s future and bolster their attacking options.

The next few weeks could prove pivotal for Rashford, Osimhen, and Manchester United as the transfer window draws to a close.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

