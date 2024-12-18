Rashford hints at United exit amid growing tensions

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has hinted at a potential departure from Old Trafford, suggesting he is “ready for a new challenge.”

The 27-year-old’s future has been under scrutiny, especially after being omitted from the squad for last weekend’s dramatic 2-1 Manchester derby win. His relationship with manager Ruben Amorim appears strained, with the Portuguese tactician expressing concerns about Rashford’s professionalism and performance in training.

Speaking to journalist Henry Winter during a visit to his former primary school on Tuesday, Rashford opened up about his current situation. His comments followed a week of speculation fueled by his derby exclusion.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford revealed. “When I leave, it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings.’ If I know a situation is already bad, I’m not going to make it worse.

“I’ve seen how other players have left in the past, and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave, I’ll make a statement, and it will be from me.”

While Rashford admitted disappointment over missing such a crucial fixture, he stressed his determination to respond positively.

“It’s disheartening to be left out of a derby, but it’s happened, we won the game, so let’s move on,” he added. “As I’ve got older, I’ve learned to deal with setbacks. What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry, or do my best the next time I’m available?”

Rashford’s challenges at United have persisted for months. Earlier this year, Sky Sports News reported tensions between the forward and the club’s new owners, INEOS, whose “clean culture” philosophy emphasizes discipline and professionalism. Rashford had previously faced disciplinary issues under Erik ten Hag, Amorim’s predecessor, and the concerns have carried over.

Amorim has remained diplomatic but firm in his expectations. While addressing Rashford’s absence from the derby, he downplayed any suggestion of punishment but reiterated his standards.

“It is important to say it was not a disciplinary issue,” Amorim clarified. “For me, what matters is performance—whether in training, in games, or in the way you carry yourself: how you dress, how you eat, how you engage with teammates and push them to be better.”

Rashford has also faced public scrutiny over his conduct, notably during the recent international break when he flew to the United States and was spotted courtside at an NBA game in New York. This prompted criticism from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who questioned Rashford’s judgment.

Despite the controversies, Rashford feels “misunderstood” and remains proud of his nine years in United’s first team. “I have no regrets,” he said.

On the international front, Rashford is hopeful of reclaiming a spot in the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. New manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to usher in a new era for the Three Lions, presenting an opportunity for Rashford to revive his international career.

For now, Rashford’s comments suggest he is ready to move on, with Manchester United undergoing its own transformation under INEOS ownership and Amorim’s leadership. Whether the forward remains part of their plans or embarks on a new chapter will likely dominate headlines in the months ahead.

