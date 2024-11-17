Rashford faces backlash for NBA trip

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has faced criticism from some Manchester United fans after being seen courtside at a New York Knicks basketball game during the international break.

While many supporters were understanding of the forward’s choice to take a break, others voiced their frustration and disappointment.

Rashford, who was not included in the latest England squad, used the time to travel to the United States, where he attended the Knicks’ narrow 124-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. The 27-year-old United striker had a prime seat for the match and received a signed game-worn jersey from Knicks’ point guard Jalen Brunson.

Though many fans remained unconcerned by Rashford’s American outing, a vocal segment criticized the timing, especially given Manchester United’s recent appointment of new manager Ruben Amorim. One fan, @Utd_Forever7, a verified account with over 119,000 followers, was particularly blunt:

“Honestly, I feel like this man has lost all interest in football in the last 20 months,” they tweeted. “MUFC have a new coach, and everyone is excited and ready to impress him in training. But you have a wage of £350k per week and fly to New York just to watch a basketball game instead of improving on training!?

“Do we see players like Salah, Saka, or Haaland, who are crucial for their teams, do something like this mid-season? NO. I want to see Rashford succeed more than anyone because he’s born and bred in RED, but we will never see that like this. His inconsistency on the pitch and actions like this will prevent him from achieving anything major with our squad. NEVER!”

Critics highlight Rashford’s patchy form this season, with only one goal and one assist in 11 Premier League games. However, many fans defended him, pointing out the pressure professional athletes face and suggesting that a brief getaway can be a positive mental reset.

One supporter, @47kasz, tweeted: “He can’t catch a break. He’s the media’s scapegoat. I hate that Man Utd fans join in treating him this way.” Another, @UtdFaithfuls, echoed the sentiment, saying, “Exactly, it’s just sad being constantly targeted like this, especially by your own fans.”

With Manchester United now transitioning to a new chapter under Ruben Amorim, Rashford is expected to play a crucial role in the club’s future. However, maintaining consistency and keeping focused will be key to fulfilling that potential. Fans remain divided over whether this trip was a needed break or an unwelcome distraction during a pivotal time for the club.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

