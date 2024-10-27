Rashford plots January exit amid poor form

Marcus Rashford has reportedly submitted a transfer request to leave Manchester United in January, with three potential destinations being discussed—one of which could see him join a Premier League rival.

Rashford, 26, has struggled significantly since the start of last season, recording just eight goals and four assists in 41 Premier League matches. This is a stark contrast to his performance in the 2022/23 season, where he netted 17 goals and provided five assists.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Nacional, Rashford believes the blame for his decline lies with Manchester United. He reportedly feels there is neither an ambitious nor stable project at Old Trafford, leading him to ask his agent to seek a move as soon as possible, ideally in January.

Three clubs are said to be interested in securing Rashford’s services: Aston Villa, Napoli, and Marseille. A move to Aston Villa would be the most surprising, but under Unai Emery, the club has become a formidable force, currently leading the revamped Champions League.

A switch to Napoli, where Rashford would reunite with former teammates Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku, appears to be the most likely option. Napoli, under manager Antonio Conte, is reportedly the most insistent suitor and offers Rashford the chance to compete for league titles, as they currently lead Serie A.

A transfer to Marseille, where Rashford would play alongside ex-Man Utd winger Mason Greenwood, seems the least likely, primarily due to financial constraints that would make meeting United’s demands challenging.

While Nacional is not known for reliability in transfer news, their claims about Rashford wanting out are certainly noteworthy. According to TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, the possibility of Rashford leaving United, potentially as early as January, is more plausible than it may seem.

Higher-profile clubs such as PSG and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested if a move becomes feasible. However, it’s crucial to note that Manchester United has not yet authorized Rashford’s departure. Only with the club’s approval would teams like PSG and Bayern be able to make a formal approach.

