Manchester United offer Zirkzee plus cash for Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly making a bold move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Turkish sources, Man United are prepared to offer Joshua Zirkzee plus a substantial cash sum in a bid to land the Nigerian international.

Osimhen has become one of the most sought-after strikers in European football, attracting interest from several elite clubs. However, Napoli’s high asking price has deterred potential buyers in the past.

With the recent appointment of Ruben Amorim as Manchester United’s new manager, the club is eager to reinforce their squad to compete for major trophies. Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess and physicality make him a prime target to bolster their attacking lineup.

Reports from the Turkish outlet Fanatik suggest that Manchester United have made a concrete offer to Napoli, proposing a player-plus-cash deal. The offer reportedly includes Joshua Zirkzee, who was recently acquired from Bologna, along with a significant cash amount.

“Manchester United are interested in Osimhen. It has been claimed that they offered a combination of money and a player swap deal involving Zirkzee to complete the transfer,” according to Fanatik.

Despite Manchester United’s interest, Napoli remains firm in their stance, preferring a straight cash deal. The Italian club has set a valuation of around €75 million for Osimhen, making it unlikely they will accept a player-plus-cash arrangement.

Osimhen, who is currently on a season-long loan at Galatasaray, has been in impressive form in Turkey, which has only increased his market value. His performances have also attracted renewed interest from other top European clubs, including Arsenal, who failed to secure his signature in the last transfer window.

As Manchester United intensify its pursuit of Osimhen, they face a competitive market, and securing Osimhen’s signature will require swift and decisive action to beat other potential suitors like Chelsea and Arsenal. The Nigerian striker’s future remains uncertain, and all eyes will be on Manchester United as they attempt to bring him to the Premier League.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

