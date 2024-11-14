Arsenal eye Victor Osimhen in potential €75m deal

Victor Osimhen

Arsenal are reportedly in discussions with Napoli over a potential signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, as the Gunners look to boost their attacking lineup.

The 25-year-old, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has impressed in the Turkish Süper Lig, netting eight goals and contributing four assists in just nine matches.

Osimhen’s standout performances have attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Al Hilal.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Fenerbahce’s sporting director Mario Branco recently inquired about Osimhen’s availability, but Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, set a steep asking price of €75m (£64.5m), with €25m (£21.5m) required upfront to initiate talks.

The high price tag is likely to deter Turkish clubs, setting a challenging benchmark for potential suitors. Despite Fenerbahce’s interest, Arsenal is now part of a competitive group, including Newcastle, Chelsea, and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, all vying for Osimhen’s services.

Osimhen, who has expressed a desire to complete his loan stint in Turkey, may still be on the move if Napoli’s financial conditions are met. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, view Osimhen as a perfect addition to their forward line. His blend of strength, speed, and goal-scoring prowess aligns well with the club’s ambitions.

However, the Gunners will need to make a substantial financial commitment to secure one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers. Napoli’s €75 million valuation indicates that they are open to selling Osimhen if a suitable offer arrives, setting the stage for a crucial decision-making period for Arsenal, who are eager to bolster their attack.

