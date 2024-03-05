Manchester United enter race to sign Osimhen

Premier League side Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Nigerian and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the next transfer window.

According to the Independent, PSG and Manchester United are preparing to make a statement with their transfer deals this summer and Osimhen has emerged as one of the top targets for both teams.

This means that Red Devil will have to face stiff competition from French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea who have emerged as top contenders to land the Napoli striker this summer.

The Nigerian star committed to a new long-term contract at Napoli in December 2023 with a release clause of €130 and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently confirmed a summer exit for Nigeria international following strong interest from top European clubs.

Osimhen is one of the biggest players in this summer’s transfer market with Man United eyeing a deal for the Super Eagles striker.

The 25-year-old has been identified as a perfect striker for United manager Erik ten Hag who will want to add the top class striker to his squad.

“Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are emerging as two of the main contenders to land the signature of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen this summer, with both clubs keen to make different statements in the transfer market,” as quoted by Independent.

“The Nigerian is already being built up as one of the window’s biggest stories, given a €130m release clause makes him a rare young forward who is available.”

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover of control at Old Trafford with his minority stake is already seeing a huge focus on recruitment, with the club keen to completely overhaul their approach.”

Despite missing 14 matches due to injuries and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations duty for Nigeria, Osimhen still has 13 goals and four assists from 22 games for the Serie A champions.

The Nigeria international was instrumental in Napoli winning their first Serie A title in over 30 years as his 31 goals and 5 assists helped the team to lift the Serie A last season.

The Super Eagles forward has become a proven goalscorer in Europe’s top 5 leagues and bringing him to Old Trafford would be a statement.

Osimhen has scored 61 goals and contributed 16 assists in 99 Serie A matches for Napoli since his big-money arrival in 2020.