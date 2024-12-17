Manchester United reignite interest in Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have reportedly reignited their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, as the Nigerian international remains a top target for the Red Devils amid uncertainty surrounding Marcus Rashford’s future and the struggles of recent recruit Joshua Zirkzee.

According to sources cited by CaughtOffside, Osimhen’s standout performances for Napoli have also drawn interest from Chelsea and Juventus. The Italian giants are considering the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract situation remains unresolved.

While a move to Juventus appears appealing to Osimhen due to his familiarity with Serie A, both Manchester United and Chelsea remain determined to lure the prolific forward to the Premier League. United, in particular, are in desperate need of a reliable focal point in attack following a season of inconsistency up front.

New manager Ruben Amorim sees Osimhen as a transformative addition as he attempts to reshape an attack that has struggled for goals. Amorim could benefit greatly from the Nigerian’s proven goalscoring ability as United look to revive their fortunes.

Speculation over Rashford’s future has intensified after the England international was omitted from United’s squad for Sunday’s Manchester Derby. However, Amorim has publicly left the door open for both Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, who was also excluded, stressing there is “a way back” for the duo.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are closely monitoring Rashford’s situation and are considered potential suitors should United decide to part ways with the forward.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

