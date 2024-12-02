Man United dismiss Osimhen-Zirkzee swap deal

Manchester United have reportedly dismissed reports linking Joshua Zirkzee to a potential January exit amid speculation of a swap deal involving Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Zirkzee, who joined Man United during the last summer transfer window, initially struggled to make an impact, netting just one in his first 18 appearances. However, the Dutch forward showed signs of resurgence with a brace in United’s 4-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

With the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim, there has been speculation about potential squad reinforcements to fit his tactical vision. Osimhen, Napoli’s prolific forward, has been touted as a key target, sparking whispers of a possible swap involving Zirkzee.

Despite these rumours, reliable sources have confirmed that Man United are not considering such a move. The club is committed to giving Zirkzee more opportunities to prove himself.

German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg also confirmed this stance, stating that Zirkzee is not available for sale or loan in the winter transfer window.

“As previously reported, and as I’ve been told again, Manchester United have no interest in loaning out or selling Joshua #Zirkzee in the winter despite other reports,” Plettenberg posted on his X handle.

“He is expected to stay as the club believes in his potential and sees him as a valuable transfer.

Zirkzee himself has no interest in leaving the club either. Today, he scored two crucial goals against Everton.”

Red Devils fans will be hopeful that Zirkzee’s recent form is a sign of things to come as the club seeks to strengthen its position in the league under Amorim’s guidance.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

