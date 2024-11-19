Man United submit €30m plus player swap offer for Osimhen

Manchester United have reportedly made a bold move to sign Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, submitting a €30 million offer plus a player to tempt Napoli.

The Red Devils are said to have included forward Joshua Zirkzee as part of the deal, but Napoli’s response and the obstacles facing the English club have also been highlighted.

Zirkzee, who joined Manchester United from Bologna for £36.5 million, has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford, fueling speculation of a return to Serie A. With new manager Ruben Amorim ruling out a raid on his former club Sporting CP in January, United have shifted their focus to acquiring a top-class striker, with Osimhen now at the top of their list.

According to reports from CalcioNapoli24, Manchester United are eyeing the Napoli striker, who is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Galatasaray. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker has netted eight goals and provided four assists in nine matches for the Turkish side. Osimhen’s loan deal includes a January break clause, allowing him to move to another club permanently before his scheduled return to Napoli.

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli includes a €75 million release clause, but so far, interested Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, have hesitated to activate it. Instead, United’s offer consists of €30 million in cash plus Joshua Zirkzee, who has been described as a “dud” by the Italian media.

Napoli have yet to respond to United’s offer, and sources suggest the Serie A club will only consider letting Osimhen go if his full €75 million release clause is met.

The Nigerian forward is expected to make a permanent move next summer after his loan spell at Galatasaray ends. Several Premier League giants, including Arsenal and Chelsea, are also monitoring Osimhen’s situation, with plans to bid for him in 2025. Manchester United, however, are eager to secure his services sooner as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster his attack with a world-class centre-forward.

Osimhen’s performances in Turkey have increased his value, and any move away from Napoli will likely hinge on whether a club is willing to meet the release clause set by the Italian side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will have to decide whether to increase their offer or face a bidding war with Arsenal and Chelsea for the talented Nigerian striker.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

