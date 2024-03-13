Ex-Man United star tips Osimhen for big Premier League move

Former Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves and English football pundit Glen Hoddle have both suggested that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is poised for a significant transfer to the Premier League.

The duo stated this on the TNF Sports broadcast where Hargreaves touted Osimhen for a summer Premier League move.

Although the 25-year-old Nigeria international failed to impress for Napoli in their painful Champions League loss to Barcelona, earning criticism from the Italian newspapers.

But Hargreaves and Hoddle still talked up the possibility of the 25-year-old Nigeria international joining a Premier League club this summer.

Osimhen lined up for Napoli in their crucial UEFA Champions League last-16 encounter against Barcelona on Tuesday night and Hargreaves and Hoddle were full of praise for Osimhen, who has been in scintillating form since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe and has scored 72 goals, and 18 assists in 125 appearances for Napoli.

His brilliant form has attracted interest from Premier League clubs with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal all reportedly keen to bring the Serie A goal poacher to England in next summer’s transfer window.

“This is probably the last big game for him this season, you know in terms of everybody’s watching against Barcelona,” Hargreaves said on the TNT Sports broadcast.

“He’s destined for a big move, 31 goals last season. He is a great finisher, he has the size and the skill set. He has everything to be the perfect centre forward.

“It will be interesting to see when he comes to the Premier League because that feels like it’s on the cards.”

Hoddle also added: “He’s a Premier League player looking at him, the style of him as well.

“But he’s got his hunger back. That’s the main thing. I think now he’s back to his best. He’s got the hunger, and the movement, he wants to score goals. That’s the big difference, the mindset.”

It’s believed that the Nigerian has a whopping release clause in the region of €130m, and the 31 goals that he managed in Napoli’s Scudetto-winning campaign show that he can guarantee goals.

So far, the Super Eagles striker has also netted 13 goals and three assists in an injury-hit 2023/24 season.

Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has already confirmed that Osimhen, who has a release clause between €130m in his contract, is free to leave the club at the end of the season.