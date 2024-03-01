Osimhen interested in playing for Chelsea- Mikel

According to former Chelsea legend and Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ‘loves’ Chelsea and wants to play for the Premier League club next season.

The Super Eagles striker has established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe and has scored 72 goals in 122 appearances for Napoli.

His sterling performance has attracted interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window.

Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has already confirmed that the striker, who has a release clause between €130m in his contract, is free to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old disclosed claims to be the agent to broker Osimhen’s move to Stamford Bridge and said the 25-year-old is keen to play for the Blues.

“I’m still Osimhen’s agent, trying to get him to Chelsea! I’ve got 20 per cent of that deal, so I hope it works out!” Mikel said at the Web Summit Qatar on Thursday.

When asked if Osimhen joining Chelsea is a ‘genuine possibility’, Mikel replied: ‘I think there is genuine interest between both. I think he loves the club, he wants to come to the club.

“Obviously, he wants to follow in my footsteps as a Nigerian player who has played for Chelsea – Victor Moses, Celestine Babayaro, not a lot of us.

“London as well, fantastic city, instead of going to Liverpool or places like that you want to live in London.

“But he also has a lot of interest. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United.

“I’m still pushing, sending him messages, trying to make sure he doesn’t expect too much, narrowing your mind on one club – the Blues.

“I am pushing him, I hope he comes to the club. I think one thing we lack, I think everyone who watches the [Carabao Cup] final on Sunday will see that one thing we are lacking is scoring goals. We need that striker who will score goals.

Chelsea are looking for a striker to put what seems like the missing piece to their team right now and Osimhen has been identified as the best option for the Blues.

“And that’s what Victor will give you. He’s not the most skilful guy, but goals are definitely guaranteed.

“If he could get us 20 plus a season, 25, who knows, that’s what Erling Haaland does, that’s why he’s one of the best, he’s not really there for link-ups and all that, get the ball in the box and he will finish. That’s something Victor will definitely give us.

“Let’s hope it works out and he comes to Chelsea and becomes a legend.”