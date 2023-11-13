Come to Chelsea, Mikel urges Osimhen

Chelsea legend and former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has pleaded with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to consider making a switch to the Premier League with Chelsea as his preferred option.

The 36-year-old disclosed this on his ‘Obi One Podcast’ urging the Nigerian striker to make the move to Stamford Bridge, joking that he would help get that deal done.

Read also: Osimhen reflects on rejecting €200m Saudi Arabia offer

Osimhen has established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe with 65 goals in 111 appearances for Napoli.

The 24-year-old Napoli star was in impressive form for the Parthenopeans last season where he helped the team clinch the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen bagged an incredible 31 goals in 39 matches across all competitions for Napoli last season and has continued his fantastic scoring record this campaign, as he has already netted six goals in 10 matches.

Osimhen has attracted interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United in the summer but the Nigeria international opted to remain at Napoli after he played a key role in their title-winning Serie A season.

Chelsea are looking for a striker to put what seems like the missing piece to their team right now and Osimhen has been identified as the best option for the Blues.

The deal could cost Chelsea £150m, but Mikel is keen on getting Osimhen to play at Stamford Bridge next season.

While speaking on Mikel’s podcast, Osimhen was asked about joining Chelsea, the Napoli striker suggested that he would only move to another European club after he turned down an offer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the summer.

“We’re crying out for him,” Mikel said on The Obi One Podcast.

“You look at our Chelsea team, we’re not playing that great at the minute but then we lack goals, we lack a striker who can run into spaces, who can create.

“I was watching Darwin Nunez for Liverpool, he had about 11 shots and all the runs he made, he created those chances by himself because he was running in behind.

“That’s something Victor Osimhen will give us at Chelsea, a striker who is really willing to run behind, obviously those passes will come through and he will get goals.

“Next season, I know you’re gonna come to Chelsea. I’m telling you, I’m gonna be the agent to broker that deal. I’m gonna make sure that happens. We are crying out for someone like you — since Didier Drogba left the club.

Read also: Osimhen back in Italy, resumes Napoli training

“I think we’re crying out for goals if he comes to Chelsea. I think it will suit him really well because we don’t have anyone doing that right now so there’s not going to be too much pressure on him coming into the club because obviously we need that, we’re crying out for that.

“You know, my advice is for him to come to Chelsea. “

Mikel made 249 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, which ended when he left Stamford Bridge in 2017.