Osimhen reflects on rejecting €200m Saudi Arabia offer

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen who ply his trade with Serie A champions Napoli has hinted that it was tough rejecting a big money offer from Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Hilal reportedly launched a lucrative €200m offer to Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis to sign the Nigerian goal poacher in the summer, but the Serie A champions rejected the offer.

The 24-year-old Napoli prolific striker was in impressive form for the Parthenopeans last season where he helped the team clinch the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

His performances also earned him a nomination for the Ballon d’Or, where he finished 8th, becoming the first Nigerian to make the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or voting.

Osimhen bagged an incredible 31 goals in 39 matches across all competitions for Napoli last season and has continued his fantastic scoring record this campaign, as he has already netted six goals in 10 matches.

Speaking to John Obi Mikel on the ‘Obi One Podcast’ as reported by Calciomercato, Osimhen reflected on Al-Hilal’s mega-offer in the summer.

“What was said is true. I have to be honest, I never thought about leaving last summer because Napoli wanted to keep me, but when the offer came from Saudi Arabia, a huge offer, it was hard to refuse. I spoke to Napoli and decided to stay,” Osimhen said.

“It was crazy, the more I said no, the more they increased the financial offer. It would have changed my life; they never gave up. But I said, no guys, I’m staying.”

He was asked if he wanted to continue playing in Europe.

“Of course. I had talks in August, it was a huge decision for me to make. I spoke to Napoli, and we decided together to refuse.

“I didn’t want people to think I wanted to leave. It was a positive decision for my career. As much as you play football for money, there is also so much more to it.”

The Napoli striker is currently recovering from an injury he sustained during Nigeria’s international friendly match against Saudi Arabia last month and has been ruled out of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.