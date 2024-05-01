Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: FG to compensate property owners with N2.75bn

David Umahi, the minister of Works has announced that the federal government will pay N2.75 billion in compensation to property owners affected by the demolition required for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway today (Wednesday).

He disclosed this during a stakeholder meeting held in Lagos today, stating that the highway is projected to stretch from channel 0 to channel 3.

According to him, more compensation is expected to be paid in the coming days. “Today, we are paying over N2 billion in compensation from Channel 0 to Channel 3.

“So, I will invite the controller Lagos to stamp and sign and with this, the contractors can now go ahead confidently within the right of ways and then will also give a copy to the numerators to go ahead. We have rerouted several places.

“I wish to flag off the compensation from channel 0 to channel 3 in the total sum of N2.75 billion,” Umahi said.

The former governor of Ebonyi said that the government was magnanimous to those whose certificates of occupancy are not valid by compensating them.

Reacting to the partial demolition of the Landmark Beach, Umahi said it was necessary for the construction of the highway, warning South Easterners to beware of being incited.

For the 700-kilometre highway, the federal government will spend at least N2.8 trillion for the project to be completed at N4 billion per kilometre.

In an earlier report by BussinessDay, Umahi stated that the project would be completed within eight years, adding that with the use of concrete pavement on the four-lane carriageway, the project costs N4 billion per kilometre.

More details later…