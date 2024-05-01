Vinicius brace earns Real Madrid draw against Bayern

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr scored twice, including a crucial late penalty, to secure a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in an entertaining first leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night at the Allianz Arena.

The Brazilian, who opened the scoring for Real in the 24th minute, has now found the net in the semi-finals for the third consecutive season.

After trailing 1-0, Bayern swiftly turned the tide with two goals in the early stages of the second half, only for Vinicius’ penalty to salvage a vital draw for Real.

In a clash between two European giants meeting for the eighth time at this stage of the competition, Bayern began strongly, registering several attempts on goal within the first 15 minutes, with Leroy Sane and Harry Kane posing threats.

Despite Bayern’s dominance, Real capitalised on their first chance of the game, stunning the home crowd as Toni Kroos delivered a sublime through ball for Vinicius Jr, who outpaced the defence to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Kroos came close to extending Real’s lead in the 51st minute, but his curling shot was saved by Neuer. Bayern levelled the score just two minutes later, courtesy of a solo effort from Sane.

The hosts completed their comeback in the 57th minute when Jamal Musiala was fouled in the box by Lucas Vazquez, allowing Kane to convert from the spot.

However, Real refused to concede defeat and restored parity in the 83rd minute when Vinicius Jr calmly converted a penalty, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated return leg in Madrid next week.

The winners will face either Borussia Dortmund or Paris St Germain, who meet in the second semi-final on Wednesday.