Champions League: Dortmund confirm Sancho return for Atletico cracker

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic confirmed on Monday that striker Sebastien Haller will be sidelined for Tuesday’s crucial Uefa Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid. However, there is positive news as winger Jadon Sancho is set to make a return to the squad.

Haller, who scored a late goal in the first leg to keep Dortmund in contention, will miss out due to injury. Terzic stated that Haller needs to rest for a week to undergo further evaluation, with an expected absence of two to three weeks. This setback continues Haller’s struggles with injuries since joining Dortmund, including a previous battle with testicular cancer and an ankle injury this season.

On the brighter side, England winger Sancho, who missed Dortmund’s weekend win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, is back in contention after recovering from his ailment.

“Jadon is fit again. He immediately felt better on Sunday and could train yesterday. He’s back in the squad,” Terzic confirmed.

Terzic remained tight-lipped about who would fill in for Haller upfront, with options including Germany striker Niclas Fuellkrug and teenager Youssoufa Moukoko. He emphasized the versatility of both players and expressed confidence in their ability to contribute effectively.

With Dortmund trailing 2-1 from the first leg, the return of Sancho provides a timely boost as they seek to overturn the deficit against Atletico Madrid in what promises to be a captivating encounter.