Dortmund return excites Sancho

England winger Jadon Sancho has expressed joy after completing a loan move from Manchester United to former club Borussia Dortmund until the end of the 2023/2024 season.

The 23-year-old fell out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after being left out of Red Devils squad in their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in September 2023.

Sancho expressed his joy, saying, “When I walked into the changing room today, it felt like ‘coming home’. I know the club inside out…”

“I can’t wait to see my teammates again, get out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, get assists, score goals and help the club qualify for the Champions League.”

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl shared his enthusiasm for Sancho’s return, commenting, “Jadon is an absolute difference-maker…we’re sure that he’ll quickly settle back in with us, find his best form and help us to achieve our season objectives with his qualities.”

The return of Sancho, who has previously made 137 appearances for Dortmund, marks a significant moment for both the player and the club.

Sancho had an impressive outing during his first stint at Dortmund from 2017 to 2021, scoring 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games, and winning the DFB-Pokal in 2021.

But his time at Manchester United was less poor, with only 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances.

Now wearing the iconic No. 10 jersey at Dortmund, Sancho is eager to contribute to the team’s success.

“I want to get started!” he said. “To start winning matches, scoring goals and setting up goals. I can hardly wait.”