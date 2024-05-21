Cristiano Ronaldo set to marry longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Rumours are swirling that Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, are set to get married.

The Al Nassr star and the Spanish model have been together since 2016, and their love story began at a Gucci store in Madrid, where they first met. This chance encounter sparked a relationship that has blossomed over the years.

The couple now shares a happy life with their five children, as reported by Essentially Sports.

Despite Ronaldo’s previous hesitance to discuss marriage, his recent comments suggest he may be reconsidering. In a candid 2022 interview with Piers Morgan, the football legend hinted at matrimonial plans, stating, “Marriage is something that’s not in my plans now, but in the future, I do want to. I can see in the future that I think I deserve it; she deserves it.”

During his conversation with Anthony Joshua, Ronaldo sparked further intrigue by referring to Rodriguez as his wife: “My wife, she’s half Spanish and Argentinian, and she’s Latina,” Ronaldo said indicating a possible shift in their relationship status.

While no official reports confirm that Ronaldo and Rodriguez have already married, signs point toward an impending wedding. Their appearance at a recent boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury also fueled whispers of a forthcoming nuptial celebration.

Fans and media alike eagerly await an official announcement from the couple, who have become one of the most beloved duos in the sports and entertainment world. Ronaldo’s shift in attitude towards marriage, as evidenced by his comments before moving to the Middle East, has only heightened the anticipation.

