Cristiano Ronaldo unveils new signature fitness app

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the most influential players globally, has expanded his business ventures beyond football.

Ronaldo, former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has introduced his new fitness app in collaboration with the wellness brand Erakulis, unveiling it with the announcement that “the secret is out.”

In a video presentation, Ronaldo shared insights into his latest business endeavour, stating, “Do you wonder how I keep my life in balance with all the challenges I have?”

The Al-Nassr forward elaborated on the features of the app, highlighting its benefits in enhancing mental stability, dietary habits, and physical well-being.

