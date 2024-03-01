  • Friday, March 01, 2024
Saudi Arabia FA bans Cristiano Ronaldo over indecent fans gesture

Anthony Nlebem

March 1, 2024

Ronaldo

Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) has banned  Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo for one match for “provoking fans” following the Saudi Pro League win over Al-Shabab.

Al Shabab supporters chanted “Messi” – Ronaldo’s long-term rival Lionel Messi – after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat in Riyadh.

Portugal captain Ronaldo, 39, cupped his hand to his ear and made a gesture to the fans.

He has also been fined 30,000 Saudi Riyals (£6,300) by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

The SAFF disciplinary and ethics committee said Ronaldo cannot appeal against the decision.

Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but Al-Shabab twice came from behind before Talisca scored an 87th-minute winner.

The former Real Madrid star joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer from Manchester United in December 2022 for reportedly the biggest football salary in history.

He has scored 20 goals in 22 league games this season for Al-Nassr, who are second in the table behind Al-Hilal

