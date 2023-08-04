Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr top Google trends with 10K+ searches

As football fans are gearing up for the new football season across Europe, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on Friday topped Google trends with over 10, 000 searches.

This among other things shows the amount of machandising footballers brings to their club sides and how top leagues across the globe are leveraging on players’ brand equity to grow the game.

The top four Google Trends on Friday are Al-Nassr 10K+ searches; Chelsea new signing Axel Disasi with 2K+ searches; Stiff person syndrome 1K+ searches, and celebrity Mia Khalifa in forth position with 1K+ searches.

Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) scored a goal for Ai-Nassr that was disallowed by the referee, which got the Portuguese angry in the goalless draw against Al-Shabab on Friday.

Ronaldo started the match from the bench, came in 62nd minute of the match and almost immediately made an impact in the 74th minute.

The Portuguese throw up tantrum as he storm off the King Fahd Stadium with his characteristic frustration at the end of the match.

Axel Disasi in number two became Chelsea’s sixth summer signing, joining the Stamford Bridge side on a six-year deal from Monaco.

A versatile defender, Disasi was part of the France squad that reached the World Cup final last year and was a key figure for his club in Ligue 1 over the last three seasons.

Chelsea’s Premier League campaign begins against Liverpool on Sunday, August 13.

Stiff person syndrome in number 3 with 1k+ searces, is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly caused muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go, and can worsen over time.

However, some people experience other symptoms such as an unsteady gait, double vision or slurred speech.

Former adult star Mia Khalifa recently took to Instagram to announce her separation from husband Robert Sandberg.

Khalifa got engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg in March 2019.