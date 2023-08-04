Woman dies from drinking ‘too much water’ in US

Ashley Summers, a devoted daycare worker and loving mother of two, painfully lost her life during a family outing at Lake Freeman in the United States. According to several media reports, the incident happened after she consumed an excessive amount of water.

On that fateful morning, Ashley began feeling dehydrated and experienced troubling symptoms during her visit to the lake with her family. In an effort to deal with her discomfort, she started by drinking an entire 500ml water bottle. However, in a mere 20 minutes, she amazingly consumed three more bottles, totaling an alarming two liters of water.

Upon returning home later that day, Ashley collapsed in the garage, prompting her husband to immediately rush her to the hospital. Medical professionals quickly identified swelling in her brain and diagnosed her with water toxicity, a condition that arises when there is an imbalance of water and sodium levels in the body.

According to the Medical News Today results from drinking too much water. It occurs when excessive water intake dilutes the concentration of essential electrolytes, like sodium, leading to potentially life-threatening consequences.

Ashley’s heartbreaking story serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of understanding the potential risks associated with excessive water consumption. While staying hydrated is essential, it is equally vital to maintain a proper balance of electrolytes in the body.