Pochettino quits Chelsea coaching role after 12 months

Mauricio Pochettino has departed from his role as Chelsea manager by mutual consent after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

The 52-year-old Argentine took charge of Chelsea on July 1, signing a two-year contract with an option for an additional year.

Despite an underwhelming start to the season, Pochettino’s side managed to secure a sixth-place finish in the Premier League following a strong run of five successive wins. Chelsea also finished as runners-up in the Carabao Cup and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

“Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity,” said Pochettino.

“The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Chelsea will now begin the search for Pochettino’s successor, with interest reportedly shown in Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany.

Pochettino was Chelsea’s sixth permanent manager in five years, following the departures of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, which led to Frank Lampard taking temporary charge at the end of the 2022-23 season.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season,” said sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley. “He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time, and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

Coaches Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez, and Sebastiano Pochettino have also left the club.

Pochettino’s tenure, which lasted just under 12 months, ended amicably, with the decision reached after discussions with senior club officials.

Initially seen as the man to restore Chelsea’s status as title contenders following a £747 million expenditure on transfers during the 2022/23 campaign, Pochettino had a significant budget at his disposal.

Chelsea spent over £400 million on players including Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo, and Christopher Nkunku.

Under Pochettino, Chelsea won 27 of their 51 fixtures, losing 14 and drawing 10. Despite spending much of the season in the bottom half of the table, their form improved towards the end.

However, a defeat in extra time against a depleted Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final led to widespread criticism of the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager.