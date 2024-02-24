Chelsea ready to trigger Victor Osimhen €130m release clause

Big-money spending Premiership side Chelsea are preparing a move for their top target Victor Osimhen and could trigger the €130 million release clause in his contract.

Chelsea’s name has been linked with Osimhen in the last few months, and the Napoli striker might end up moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Reports in Italy suggest that the 25-year-old Nigeria international might want to emulate his idol Didier Drogba and switch to the Blues over other clubs.

According to Italian media outlet Calcio Mercato, Chelsea are ready to move for Osimhen and will have to trigger the release clause for the €130 million-rated striker.

Osimhen remains a significant target for Chelsea in the upcoming summer transfer window as the Nigerian striker looks set to depart Napoli at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis had earlier confirmed that Osimhen, the current African Player of the Year will leave the club at the end of the season, but will not accept offers less than his €130 million release clause.

“De Laurentiis did not hide himself by telling, in front of the cameras, the concrete possibility of Osimhen saying goodbye at the end of the season,” as quoted by Calcio Mercato.

“The race is a two-way race with Chelsea and PSG. The condition remains only one and mandatory: the payment of the 130 million euro clause. A clause that Victor is proving to be worth with his goals.”

Osimhen’s late goal helped Napoli earn a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night in a Champions League first-leg knockout tie.

Chelsea have been seeking a top No.9 since last summer and may have decided not to spend in January to splash the money on Osimhen in the summer.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli at the end of the season and La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Nigeria international could ‘closely meet’ Erling Haaland next season.

The Nigeria international recently signed a contract extension at the Stadio Maradona but is still expected to leave the Partenopei at the end of the season. His new deal, expiring in 2026, includes a release clause in the region of €130m.

Osimhen recently returned from AFCON and has scored nine goals in 19 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.