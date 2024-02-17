Chelsea to rival PSG for Osimhen’s signature

Premiership side Chelsea are set to step up their efforts to reach an agreement with Nigeria international Victor Osimhen following recent interest from French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Kylian Mbappe has made his intention of leaving PSG at the end of the 2023/24 season and the Ligue 1 giant have placed Osimhen as a leading candidate to replace Mbappe.

Mbappe’s contract expires in June 2024 and he is set to leave the Parc des Princes as a free agent at the end of the current season.

Osimhen, 24, has emerged as a perfect replacement for Mbappe and PSG is considering a transfer approach this summer.

According to Rudy Galetti, a football transfer expert, Chelsea are willing to trigger Osimhen’s €130 million release clause and begin negotiations with the striker. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have somewhat struggled for relevance without a recognised striker and have made the Napoli striker their main target.

“Chelsea are planning to speed things up for Victor #Osimhen – the main target to strengthen their attack – to anticipate the competition from #PSG,” Galetti said on his X handle.

“#CFC are willing to trigger the release clause (€130m) and will approach #Napoli soon to negotiate the payment structure.

“#Osimhen, always #Chelsea’s top target for the next season. #CFC are taking concrete steps towards the 🇳🇬 ST.”

The lack of Champions League football could prove a stumbling block for Chelsea in the race and with Osimhen’s market value, Chelsea feels threatened by the likes of PSG, who have entered the race to sign the Napoli goal poacher.

Mbappe is believed to have made his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the 2023/24 season and the Ligue 1 champions placed Nigeria international and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a leading candidate to replace Mbappe.

Mbappe’s contract expires in June 2024 and he is set to leave the Parc des Princes as a free agent at the end of the current season.

Osimhen, 24, has emerged as a perfect replacement for Mbappe and PSG is considering a transfer approach this summer.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 and has scored 67 goals in 119 appearances for the Italian club.

The Nigerian was instrumental in Napoli’s first Serie A title in 33 years last season, netting 26 times in 32 league appearances.