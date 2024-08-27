Chelsea preparing formal offer for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are reportedly preparing their first formal offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Sky Sport Italia. The Nigerian forward remains under contract with Napoli despite not being in Antonio Conte’s plans at the Stadio Maradona.

Osimhen signed a new contract Napoli in December 2023, which includes a release clause set at €130 million. However, no club has come close to meeting that figure, leaving Osimhen’s future uncertain as the transfer window draws to a close. Napoli has spent much of the summer trying to find a buyer for the 25-year-old, but time is running out to secure a deal.

Earlier in the summer, reports suggested the Nigerian striker was keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but the French club have yet to submit a formal offer. Osimhen also turned down a recent €70 million bid from Saudia Arabia club Al-Ahli, expressing his desire to remain in Europe..

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, a football transfer expert, Chelsea are now looking to beat PSG to the signing of Osimhen. The English club is preparing to send Napoli their first official offer for the 2022/23 Serie A winner and top scorer.

Although the exact details of Chelsea’s offer have not been disclosed, Di Marzio indicates that the Blues are ready to present their first official bid for the Nigeria international.

“Chelsea want to beat PSG to Victor Osimhen. The English club is preparing to present a first official offer to Napoli and the agent of the Nigerian striker. It remains to be seen whether the conditions will be right for all three parties to reach an agreement,” Di Marzio wrote on his X account as quoted by Sky Sport Italia.

Osimhen, who played a crucial role in Napoli’s first Serie A title in over 30 years, has made it clear that he prefers to stay in Europe, despite interest from Saudi Arabia. As the situation evolves, Chelsea’s impending offer could potentially resolve the uncertainty surrounding his future.

