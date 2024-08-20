Conte hands off Napoli’s transfers amid Chelsea’s Osimhen interest

Antonio Conte has distanced himself from Napoli’s transfer decisions as Chelsea continues to show strong interest in Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The Blues are reportedly in advanced talks with the Italian club, with Napoli also keen on acquiring Romelu Lukaku, who is currently out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

While discussions between Chelsea and Napoli are ongoing, Conte is already making it clear that he has no involvement in the club’s transfer activities, a stance he has often taken at previous clubs.

When asked about potential signings ahead of the final week of the transfer window, Conte responded, “One, two, three, four could arrive, as many as the club want to sign.”

The former Chelsea manager, known for his outspoken nature, has previously made similar comments about the transfer business during his managerial career.

Conte’s comments are familiar to Chelsea fans, as he adopted a similar approach at Stamford Bridge from 2016 to 2018, where he won the Premier League and FA Cup but often clashed with the club over transfer decisions.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Chelsea and Napoli over Osimhen continue, although any potential deal for the Nigerian forward would be separate from Lukaku’s transfer. Chelsea are seeking a permanent sale of Lukaku for a fee closer to his £36 million release clause, as the Belgian still has two years remaining on his contract.

Osimhen has been a key player for Napoli, scoring 76 goals in 133 appearances and helping the club secure the Serie A title in the 2022/23 season. However, he was notably absent from Napoli’s squad for their opening game of the current season.

Conte’s detachment from transfer dealings comes amid a challenging start to Napoli’s 2024/25 Serie A campaign. Napoli endured a disastrous start to the season, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Verona on the opening weekend, a result that prompted Conte to offer some harsh criticisms.

Reflecting on the loss, Conte told Sky Sport Italia, “In the first half, there was only one team in it. I don’t think Verona had a shot. But we immediately let them take a shot at the start of the second half, and from there, we fell apart.”

The Italian manager took full responsibility for the performance, apologizing to the club’s fans and acknowledging the need for significant improvement.

“I humbly apologize because the second half was unacceptable. A performance like that shows we need to work hard in every aspect. I came to Napoli with lots of enthusiasm and desire. If I can help Napoli, I will.”

As the transfer window draws to a close, the futures of Lukaku and Osimhen remain uncertain, with the potential for a high-profile swap deal still on the cards.

