Napoli director Giovanni Manna drops hint on Osimhen’s future

Napoli director Giovanni Manna has made a statement regarding the future of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Chelsea and PSG have been plotting to sign the prolific Nigerian striker, but the 25-year-old’s £110m release clause has been a significant hurdle. Only a few clubs can afford the Nigeria international at this price, limiting the potential suitors for the 6ft 1in forward.

Speculation has increased that Osimhen could be on the move, especially with new Napoli boss Antonio Conte reportedly interested in acquiring Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku.

“We aimed to provide the coach with a competitive team from the first days of training camp to immediately tackle the championship. There will be movements, as there is still a month of the market left, and we might make some additions,” Manna commented on Osimhen’s potential departure.

“This is a process, a project starting this year with the coach at its centre. We share a strategy with the club, and we are calm and clear-headed. We will not make any reckless moves but will make decisions that support our technical and tactical ideas.”

While he acknowledged potential “movements,” Manna did not specify what those might be. He emphasized that they were satisfied with their attacking options, which included Osimhen, Giovanni Simeone, and Walid Cheddira, hinting that no one might leave.

He added, “I am here to signal unity and to show that we are all one entity. Together, we must build something new with important values. That said, with Osimhen, Simeone, and Cheddira in attack, we are covered. There are still 30 days of the market, and we will make our evaluations.”

Osimhen, whose contract runs until 2026, remains a key player to watch as the transfer window progresses. There has been speculation regarding the striker’s future, with top Premier League clubs still showing interest in his signature.

In January, Osimhen spoke about the rumour of his move to England amid strong interest from Premiership clubs.

“The rumour is going around about me linked with the Premier League. When you’re one of the hottest strikers on the globe, you expect this type of thing, and of course, the Premier League is one of the biggest and best leagues in the whole world,” Osimhen said as quoted by Teamtalk.

“I’m with Napoli, I signed a new contract. I’m enjoying my time there. I think I’ve already made up my mind, I already know what I want to do in my career.”

As the summer transfer window enters its final weeks, Manna’s comments suggest that while Napoli is considering its options, the club is keen to maintain a strong and united front with its current attacking lineup. Osimhen’s future, however, remains uncertain as he continues to attract interest from Europe’s elite clubs.