PSG to reignite talks with Napoli on Osimhen

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have rekindle their pursuit to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, expected to leave Napoli this summer, according to a report by L’Équipe.

PSG had previously been linked with Osimhen, making two bids over €100 million, both of which were rejected by the then Serie A champions. At that time, Napoli had just clinched their first Scudetto since the 1989/90 season and were keen to maintain their momentum. However, after a disappointing title defense, Osimhen has been placed on the transfer market.

“Paris and Naples have not finished negotiating this summer, PSG should relaunch in the coming days the track leading to Victor Osimhen, the 25-year-old, under contract until 2026,” as quoted by L’Équipe.

PSG are reluctant to activate Osimhen’s release clause of €130 million, considering it excessive, and hope to negotiate a lower price.

“The Nigerian striker has an exit voucher granted by his management this summer. But not at any price. Paris does not want to lift a release clause (€130 million) deemed excessive and hopes to be able to negotiate.”

Despite a stalemate in their pursuit of Napoli’s Georgian forward Khvitcha Kvaratskhelia, PSG remain focused on acquiring the Nigerian striker.

With the departure of Kylian Mbappé, the Parisians are searching for a top replacement. The Red-and-Bluesnot are not confident Randal Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos can meet their expectations. Borussia Dortmund attempted to sign Muani, but PSG rejected their advances, while Ramos is being pursued by Atletico Madrid. PSG are prepared to offload one of these strikers to make room for Osimhen.

The Parthenopeans had anticipated interest from English clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, but no bids have materialized, leaving PSG as the primary contender for Osimhen. PSG will not activate the €130 million release clause but will try to negotiate a lower price, a challenge they have faced with both Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli’s new coach, Antonio Conte, addressed Osimhen’s situation in a recent press conference: “I spoke to Victor, and there is no change. He is a top player. He is a Napoli player today, so he has to work hard, even if we have an agreement for his possible departure and we still do not know the outcome of this story.”

As negotiations continue, PSG remain determined to secure Osimhen’s services, hoping to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Napoli would need to sell Osimhen to pursue other attacking targets, such as Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku. Conte revealed that while there are no significant updates on Osimhen’s transfer saga, there is an understanding about his potential exit.