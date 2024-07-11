PSG prepare fresh €200m bid for Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia

According to reports in Italy, French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to make a massive €200 million bid for Napoli stars Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The French club is reportedly prepared to offer €200 million for the pair, potentially resolving uncertainty surrounding Osimhen’s future, Corriere dello Sport reports.

Osimhen, one of the most sought-after strikers this summer, has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

However, Napoli’s insistence on meeting his €130 million release clause has deterred the Premier League clubs. With Kylian Mbappe having moved to Real Madrid, PSG are in need of a new top-class striker to replace the Frenchman.

Kvaratskhelia, who shone alongside Osimhen during Napoli’s historic Scudetto-winning campaign, was named Serie A Player of the Year, while Osimhen was honoured as Striker of the Year. PSG’s interest in the duo underscores their value and impact.

Despite PSG’s substantial offer, Napoli are firm on not selling Kvaratskhelia. The club rejected a €110 million bid for the Georgian winger in June and is unlikely to accept the current proposal, even with Osimhen included.

Romelu Lukaku is set to replace Osimhen at Napoli if a deal is struck. The Chelsea striker has already agreed to terms with Napoli and expressed his desire to reunite with Antonio Conte, who recently called Kvaratskhelia an “unsellable” asset.

While Osimhen dreams of a Premier League move, PSG’s €200 million bid may force a compromise. However, Napoli remain resolute in their stance, making the acceptance of this offer unlikely.