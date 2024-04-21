PSG confident of finalising Osimhen deal despite Chelsea interest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the reigning Ligue 1 champions, are optimistic about securing the signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli, despite keen interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

According to HITC, Osimhen, 25-year-old, has emerged as a prime target for both PSG and Chelsea, with the latter making him a top priority for the summer transfer window.

The striker, who signed a new contract with Napoli in December, including a release clause of €130 million, is poised to part ways with the Italian club at the end of the current season.

It’s reported that PSG is prepared to meet this significant release clause to secure Osimhen’s services.

Since his move from LOSC Lille to Napoli in September 2020 for €75 million, Osimhen has established himself as one of the standout performers in Serie A, showcasing his immense potential and becoming a key figure for Napoli.

Although Napoli and Osimhen have endured a below-par 2023/24 campaign, the striker has still managed to produce a respectable tally of 15 goals and four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Chelsea, is also vying to bring Osimhen to Stamford Bridge. However, the former Lille striker could potentially opt for a move to the French League next season, with PSG being an attractive destination.

John Obi Mikel, the former Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder, expressed optimism about Osimhen’s potential move to Chelsea, citing the allure of the club and the city of London.

“He has many clubs interested in him, such as PSG, Manchester United,” a hopeful John Obi Mikel said at March’s Web Summit Qatar, via Calciomercato.

“But I am pushing, sending him messages. Trying to make sure that there is only one club in his mind; The Blues!”

“I am convinced that Victor wants to come to Chelsea,” adds the former Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder.

“Obviously, he wants to follow in my footsteps and the Nigerian players who played for Chelsea, such as Victor Moses and Celestine Babayaro!

“And there’s also London, a fantastic city. There’s no comparison with Liverpool or places like that.”

However, PSG remains confident in securing Osimhen’s signature, particularly with the potential departure of Kylian Mbappe.

As Chelsea’s top target in the next transfer window, PSG are confident of beating the London club in the race to sign Osinhem.