Conte hints at Osimhen’s Napoli future amid PSG’s €200m bid

New Napoli manager Antonio Conte has spoken out about Victor Osimhen’s future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium amid Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) €200 million bid.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker has been heavily linked with a move this summer, with multiple top clubs expressing interest.

PSG have reportedly offered €200 million for Osimhen and his Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the former Serie E A champions are unwilling to accept the offer.

Read Also: PSG reignite interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

Conte, former Chelsea manager, provided an update on Osimhen’s potential exit as he begins his tenure as Napoli head coach. He told the media, as per Fabrizio Romano: “I spoke to Victor and there are no changes in his situation. He’s a top player. He’s a Napoli player today, so he needs to work hard, even if we have an agreement [for his potential exit], and still, we don’t know the outcome of this story.”

Osimhen scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 25 Serie A appearances last season and has just two years left on his current Napoli contract. As one of the most sought-after strikers this summer, he has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

However, Napoli’s insistence on meeting his €130 million release clause has deterred these clubs. With Kylian Mbappe having moved to Real Madrid, PSG are in search of a new top-class striker to replace the Frenchman.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been touted as Osimhen’s most likely destinations, but Napoli has insisted that the Nigerian will not leave unless his €130 million release clause is activated. Both London clubs are unlikely to pay this figure, making a move seem improbable.

While a switch to the Saudi Pro League seems a likely next step for Osimhen, Gianluca Di Marzio, via CalcioNapoli24, recently revealed that he might stay at Napoli after all. The Nigerian has impressed in pre-season training, and the possibility of remaining in Naples hasn’t been ruled out.