Ogu hints at Osimhen’s move to Chelsea imminent

Victor Osimhen‘s potential move to Chelsea has gained momentum as his former teammate, John Ogu, hinted at an imminent deal to Stamford Bridge. The Nigerian striker has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer, with several top European clubs expressing interest.

Ogu, who currently plays for Maccabi Kabilio Jaffa in Israel, took to social media on Thursday to echo Fabrizio Romano’s famous “Here we go” phrase, often used to signal an impending transfer.

Ogu’s message reads, “Osimhen to Chelsea. Here we go,” His post has fueled speculation among Chelsea fans about Osimhen’s potential move.

Osimhen has long expressed his desire to play in the English Premier League, and joining Chelsea would align with his ambition to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Didier Drogba. However, financial constraints have complicated Chelsea’s pursuit of the Napoli striker.

Despite spending over £1 billion on transfers in recent years, Chelsea has faced difficulties meeting Napoli’s €130 million valuation for the Nigerian striker and his salary demands. With the potential departures of Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling, and Ben Chilwell, Chelsea may be able to free up funds to finance Osimhen’s transfer.

Meanwhile, Lukaku’s move to Napoli appears to be progressing, with reports suggesting that a deal is close. Napoli’s director is expected to meet with Chelsea representatives in London to finalise the transfer.

Ogu’s close friendship with Osimhen suggests that he may have inside knowledge about the striker’s transfer situation. His “Here we go” message adds further weight to the growing speculation linking Osimhen to Chelsea.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst