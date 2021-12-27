With eyes on the trophy Eguavoen names ‘strong’ squad for 2021 AFCON

As the date for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draws closer, Nigeria has intensified their preparation for the biggest football carnival in Africa as Super Eagles Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen, who coached the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the finals in Egypt 15 years ago has named 28-final list for the 33rd AFCON taking place in Cameroon from 9th January 9 – February 6, 2022,

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, and forward Victor Osimhen all make the list.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, three-time AFCON winners will battle seven-time winners Egypt, Sudan, and debutants Guinea Bissau in Group D with a headline clash with Egypt in the group opener on Tuesday, January 11 means the Super Eagles must hit the ground at a blistering pace.

Eguavoen has selected four goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and 10 forwards to aim for Nigeria’s fourth AFCON glory in Cameroon.

Goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Olaoluwa Aina and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and Chidera Ejuke, and forwards Moses Simon, Odion Ighalo, and Samuel Chukwueze are also on the roster.

Former U17 World Cup-winning captain Kelechi Nwakali, forward Emmanuel Dennis, and 2016 Olympics star Sadiq Umar were named in the squad.

All invited players, except the UK-based player, are expected to arrive in camp in Abuja on December 29, with the UK-based players expected to start arriving on Monday, January 3.

SUPER EAGLES’ SQUAD FOR 2021 AFCON

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England).