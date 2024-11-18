Osimhen keen to stay Galatasaray amid Chelsea interest

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is reportedly not interested in leaving Galatasaray during the January transfer window amid renewed interest from Chelsea.

After a turbulent summer that saw Napoli attempt to sell Osimhen, Chelsea pursued the Nigerian striker until the final moments of the transfer window, only to miss out on sealing the deal. With the striker sidelined from Napoli’s squad and unable to secure a move to another top European league, Osimhen agreed to a 12-month loan with Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.

Recent reports suggest Chelsea could revive their pursuit of the forward in January, but Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg has indicated that Osimhen is not interested in an early departure from Istanbul.

“Victor Osimhen is currently not planning a move in winter, and Galatasaray are now making serious efforts to retain him in the summer,” Plettenberg reported. “Initial discussions have already been held. The 25-year-old striker feels very comfortable in Istanbul, is a fan favourite, and has developed close friendships within the team. His attitude suggests staying could be an option, though making that happen may be challenging. The summer price is set at €75 million.”

Osimhen, who has registered eight goals and four assists in just nine matches this season, has quickly become a fan favourite at Galatasaray, relishing his role as the team’s talisman. For now, he is focused on his current loan, with no intention of cutting it short.

Galatasaray is reportedly eager to secure Osimhen on a permanent basis next summer, hopeful that his fondness for the club might make such a move possible. However, the financial demands could be a stumbling block, with Napoli expected to seek a fee of at least €75 million (£62.7 million).

