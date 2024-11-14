Chelsea to launch fresh January bid for Osimhen

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a January move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Blues have been linked with the Nigerian forward for several transfer windows and made a bid to bring him to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Earlier this year, Osimhen parted ways with Napoli, leading to a loan move to Galatasaray. Reports indicate that his loan includes a break clause, which allows a potential transfer if a suitable offer is made in January. However, few top clubs are rumoured to have the right to trigger this clause, and Chelsea is believed to be one of them.

Osimhen’s transfer to Galatasaray also saw his release clause drop from over £100 million to around £62.5 million. Despite this reduction, it remains uncertain if Chelsea will pursue another attempt to sign the Nigeria international when the window opens.

Since joining Galatasaray, Osimhen has been in excellent form, netting eight goals and providing four assists in nine appearances. His performances have put him on the radar of several top European clubs, with Chelsea among the most interested.

If Chelsea moves forward with a bid in January, they will have multiple squad number options to assign to the prolific striker.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

