Mikel explains Victor Osimhen’s failed Chelsea transfer

Former Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel has provided insights into why Victor Osimhen‘s transfer to Chelsea fell through on deadline day. Contrary to widespread speculation, Mikel clarified that Osimhen’s wage demands were not the main issue.

Mikel, speaking on The Obi One Podcast, revealed that despite both parties reaching a compromise on salary and other terms, time constraints ultimately prevented Chelsea and Osimhen from completing the deal before the transfer window closed.

“I know what Victor Osimhen wanted, I know what Chelsea offered him, I know where we got to. We finally got to a compromise; both sides had to compromise. It was just some little things here and there—paperwork, medical, and a few issues we just couldn’t get over the line, and we didn’t have much time,” Mikel explained.

Osimhen, the Scudetto winner with Napoli, was a top target for Chelsea throughout the summer. While several reports suggested that Osimhen rejected Chelsea’s offer due to wage disagreements, Mikel disputes this narrative. He explains that a mutual agreement was actually reached after concessions from both sides, but the lack of time to finalize the finer details ultimately derailed the move.

“Both sides really played their part in terms of getting the deal done, and I commend Chelsea for that because I can see their ambition for where they want to take this club now and also on Victor Osimhen’s side, how much he really wanted to come to the club,” Mikel added.

Mikel also recounted his conversation with Osimhen after the transfer window shut:

“He was disappointed it didn’t happen. I spoke to him when the transfer window closed; I gave him a call, and we talked for 20 minutes.

“I said, ‘Listen, I’m always here for you; you need to keep your head down, keep working hard, keep training. I know it’s not the best situation right now, but I know you are strong.’ Victor’s a strong character, like Didier Drogba and Diego Costa, and that’s something we’re missing at the club—strikers who have that edge, who have that bite, who can intimidate defenders, and Victor definitely has that.”

