Osimhen climbs Turkish Super Lig goal scoring charts

Victor Osimhen climbed to third in the Turkish Super Lig scoring charts with a double in Galatasaray’s 3-2 victory over Samsunspor, extending an impressive run as he rediscovers his top form following a challenging start to the season.

Despite a recent history of injuries and limited match fitness, Osimhen has made an emphatic start with six goals and two assists in just six league appearances. Per Opta, he is the first player since 2014-15 to record either a goal or assist in each of his first six Super Lig games, an achievement that highlights his impact in Istanbul. His contributions have been vital to Galatasaray’s five-point lead over arch-rivals Fenerbahce.

Osimhen’s standout performance saw him open the scoring with a towering header from Lucas Torreira’s cross, setting the tone for the match. He later dedicated his goal celebration to teammate Mauro Icardi, holding up a No. 9 jersey in a touching tribute to the Argentine striker, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the recent Europa League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“[Icardi] is a strong leader for us, and I know he’ll come back even stronger,” Osimhen said post-match. Despite Galatasaray’s fine form, fans are disappointed to miss the chance to see Osimhen and Icardi’s partnership in action.

With six league goals and three more contributions in the Europa League, Osimhen has dispelled concerns about his fitness. His recent form has also earned him a recall to Nigeria’s national team for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

He previously scored against Benin in September, but Nigeria struggled to break down Rwanda’s defense in a goalless draw. As he joins the Super Eagles squad, Osimhen’s return could provide the firepower needed to ensure the three-time African champions don’t fall short again.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share