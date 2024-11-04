Galatasaray set €50m budget for Osimhen

Galatasaray set €50m budget for Victor Osimhen

According to Turkish outlet Sozcu, Galatasaray are prepared to offer up to €50 million to secure Victor Osimhen in January, although his current release clause stands at €75 million.

The Nigerian striker is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and the Turkish club lacks an option for a permanent transfer in his loan agreement.

Osimhen’s release clause was reduced to €75 million when he joined Galatasaray temporarily in September. However, Sozcu reports that with support from a sponsor, Galatasaray’s management can reach only €50 million in their bid for the Napoli loanee.

The Turkish side hopes to finalize a deal in January to fend off interest from other clubs, including Chelsea, who previously engaged in talks with Napoli for Osimhen over the summer. Though those negotiations stalled, Osimhen joined Galatasaray after the closure of the summer transfer window for most European leagues and the Saudi Pro League.

Osimhen has expressed his contentment with Galatasaray, stating his commitment to stay until the season ends. “I will be in Galatasaray until the end of the season,” he affirmed. The club reportedly plans a five-year contract if Napoli accepts their offer, aiming to keep the 25-year-old forward long-term. Osimhen has impressed so far, tallying four goals and three assists in seven matches.

While Galatasaray aim to negotiate a lower fee, some Italian sources assert that Osimhen’s release clause will rise to €90 million for the January window, presenting a challenge for the Turkish club’s budget.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

