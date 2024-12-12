PSG to rival Man United for Osimhen

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly back in the race to secure the services of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having failed in their pursuit during the last summer transfer window, PSG have renewed their interest in Osimhen as they grapple with a lack of goals this season. The club is eager to bolster its attack with a reliable No. 9, and Osimhen’s impressive form makes him an attractive target.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, where he has been in brilliant form, scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances. Despite battling injury setbacks, including a current back problem, the Nigerian international has proven his worth as a prolific striker.

Speculation about his next move has been rife, with his performances catching the attention of several top European clubs.

This news could be a setback for Manchester United, as the club has recently been linked with Osimhen. Although the 25-year-old has publicly dismissed the possibility of leaving Galatasaray in January, reports suggest that a substantial offer could make him reconsider.

However, Manchester United’s ability to make a winter move for Osimhen seems unlikely. Their January transfer budget has been significantly reduced following the unexpected dismissal of sporting director Dan Ashworth.

While Man United had shown interest in the Nigerian forward, PSG’s financial muscle and their need for a prolific striker could give them an advantage. However, Galatasaray’s desire to make Osimhen’s loan move permanent is unlikely to be feasible due to the high release clause.

While Galatasaray are keen to make Osimhen’s loan move permanent, the Turkish club is unlikely to meet the €75 million release clause required by Napoli. As a result, Osimhen is expected to be on the move again in 2025, setting up a potential bidding war among Europe’s elite clubs.

