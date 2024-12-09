Napoli director denies Man United, PSG interest in Victor Osimhen

Napoli director Giovanni Manna has dismissed recent reports linking Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), insisting no concrete offers have been made to the Italian club regarding the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has been in scintillating form, scoring ten goals in 13 appearances. Despite his performances, Napoli manager Antonio Conte excluded him from the first-team squad this season, prompting his temporary move to Turkey.

Reports have surfaced that Manchester United submitted a €30 million bid, including forward Joshua Zirkzee, in an attempt to sign Osimhen. Zirkzee, who joined United from Bologna for £36.5 million, has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford and is being proposed as part of the deal. Napoli are yet to formally respond to the offer.

Additional claims suggest that PSG or Manchester United could activate Osimhen’s €75 million release clause in January, which would cut short his loan spell at Galatasaray and provide a financial boost to Napoli. Addressing these rumours, Manna said. “I already said many times, that nobody has talked to us. Victor is owned by Napoli and is currently playing for Galatasaray. I think too much has been said about this; there is nothing happening.”

United had previously shown interest in Osimhen but opted to sign Rasmus Hojlund instead.

Osimhen’s future remains a topic of speculation, but Napoli’s unwavering stance and his outstanding performances at Galatasaray suggest he will continue to attract attention from Europe’s elite clubs.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

