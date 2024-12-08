Juventus eye Victor Osimhen as potential leader of new attack

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, renowned for orchestrating Victor Osimhen‘s transfer from Lille to Napoli, is reportedly considering the Nigerian forward to spearhead the next chapter of the Old Lady’s attack.

According to Il Mattino, Juventus is exploring solutions for its offensive line, and Osimhen has emerged as their top target. The 25-year-old, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has been in scintillating form this season, netting 9 goals in 12 matches and reaffirming his reputation as one of Europe’s most clinical strikers.

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli, which runs until 2026, includes a significant annual salary that reflects his contribution to Napoli’s historic Serie A title triumph in the 2022/23 season. However, Napoli is reportedly open to selling the striker for around €100 million, a valuation Juventus may be willing to meet as they look to rebuild their attack amidst uncertainty surrounding Dusan Vlahovic’s future.

The Nigerian striker has attracted interest from major clubs like Chelsea, PSG, and Al-Ahli in the past. However, negotiations with those teams failed to materialize. Juventus holds a €75 million option to sign Osimhen at the end of the season, though reports suggest this clause is exclusive to Serie A clubs, while foreign suitors could activate a €90 million release clause starting in January.

Osimhen’s status as the 2022/23 Serie A top scorer further bolsters Juventus’s interest, particularly given Giuntoli’s familiarity with the player’s capabilities. However, the striker’s high wages might pose a challenge for Juventus, which aims to streamline its payroll.

Beyond Italy, competition for Osimhen’s signature remains fierce. Clubs such as Manchester United and PSG are reportedly monitoring his situation, ensuring the Nigerian forward will be one of the most talked-about names in the upcoming transfer window.

The future of Osimhen remains uncertain, but his impressive performances have certainly caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share