Victor Osimhen better than Haaland- Galatasaray coach

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has ranked Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen ahead of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, declaring the Napoli striker the best in Europe.

The 25-year-old Napoli striker who is currently on a loan at Galatasaray has netted eight goals and provided four assists in nine matches for the Turkish side, propelling Galatasaray to the top of the league standings in the Süper Lig.

In contrast, Haaland, despite an impressive tally of 16 goals in 15 appearances for Manchester City, has seen a dip in recent weeks, scoring only twice in his last six Premier League games. While he remains the Premier League’s leading scorer, his lack of assists compared to Osimhen has led Buruk to favour the Nigerian striker.

Speaking to Kibris Gercek, Buruk lauded Osimhen’s skill and character, particularly highlighting his resilience and impact on the pitch.

“He is the best player I have seen right now. I can say Osimhen is at 50-60%. He came here and started playing straight away; he had an injury. It is really important if he is 100% fit. His character is also very important.”

When asked about how Osimhen compares to Haaland, the Galatasaray coach said:

“Maybe Haaland comes to mind first, but since Man City has lost in recent weeks, I would say Victor Osimhen is the best right now.”

Both forwards were in action during the international break, with Osimhen scoring once in two games for Nigeria, while Haaland struck four goals in two matches for Norway.

As the football world continues to debate Europe’s best striker, Osimhen’s consistent brilliance this season has drawn widespread admiration, with Buruk’s glowing endorsement amplifying the Nigerian’s growing reputation.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

