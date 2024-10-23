Poor PSG held at home by PSV in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain continued their poor Champions League campaign with a frustrating 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Despite numerous chances, PSG again failed to impress on the big stage, exposing their frailties in midfield and attack.

Achraf Hakimi salvaged a point for the Ligue 1 leaders with a second-half strike, cancelling out Noa Lang’s opener for PSV at the Parc des Princes.

The result leaves Luis Enrique’s side with just four points from their first three group games, while Eredivisie leaders PSV remain winless with two points.

“It was a weird game,” said Hakimi. “We dominated but lacked efficiency in front of goal.”

PSG created early opportunities, with Bradley Barcola’s effort narrowly missing the post and Lee Kang-in forcing PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez into a fine save. Ousmane Dembélé came closest in the first half, rattling the crossbar with a powerful volley.

PSV, however, capitalized on PSG’s midfield struggles. Ismael Saibari dispossessed Dembélé in the 34th minute, setting up Lang to fire a low shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma from 20 meters out.

Hakimi equalized 10 minutes into the second half with a shot that slipped between Benitez’s legs, giving PSG a much-needed lift. Despite further chances from Dembélé and Barcola, PSG could not find a winner.

Late drama saw Marco Asensio’s penalty claim overturned by VAR, and Benitez denied Marquinhos with a superb save in the final moments to secure PSV a hard-fought point.

PSG’s search for consistency continues, as they prepare to face Atletico Madrid in their next Champions League clash, while PSV will host Girona.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share