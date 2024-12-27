Slot plays down Liverpool’s Premier League title favourites tag

Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says it is “too early” to consider his team as Premier League title favourites, despite their 3-1 victory over Leicester City extending the Reds lead at the top of the table.

The Reds now sit seven points clear of second-placed Chelsea, with a game in hand, while Arsenal could reduce the gap to six points if they defeat Ipswich on Friday. However, Slot, in his first season at Liverpool after succeeding Jurgen Klopp, remains cautious about title talk.

“If you are in this game for a long time like the players and I am, then 20 games before the end, you don’t look at it as there are so many challenges ahead of you,” Slot said.

The win, powered by goals from Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, and Mohamed Salah after Jordan Ayew’s early opener for Leicester, maintained Liverpool’s strong momentum. Yet, Slot emphasised the unpredictability of football.

“Injuries and a bit of bad luck can happen to any team. It is far too early to be already celebrating—but it is nice for us to be where we are,” he added.

Reflecting on the season so far, Slot noted the competitive nature of the league. “I don’t think there was any easy win for us in any of these games; it could have been an easy win against Tottenham but we conceded two… that tells you how difficult it is to win even when you have all your players available.”

The Dutchman reiterated the importance of staying focused on the immediate task: “That is why we have to take it one game at a time. The league table is something of course we are aware of, but we always understand how many games there are to go.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

