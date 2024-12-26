Liverpool reach agreement with Mo Salah over a new contract

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with star player Mohamed Salah over a new contract.

The Egypt international has been in world-class form for Liverpool again this season, but there’s been the worrying saga over his future lurking in the background.

Salah’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning the Reds have been facing the risk of losing a hugely important player for nothing.

However, it looks like Liverpool have made progress on tying Salah down, with a report from Fichajes claiming an agreement is now in place over a new deal.

Salah is blowing the rest of the Premier League away this season with 26 goal contributions in just 16 matches.

According to a bombshell report from Fichajes, an agreement has been struck to keep Salah at Liverpool until 2028. In other words, a three-year deal has reportedly been ironed out.

The report explains that Salah will sign a new contract until 2028, and we’re now just waiting for an official confirmation from the club.

With 18 goals and 15 assists in all competitions so far this season, Salah has shown once again how important he is to this Liverpool side, and he’s showing no sign of slowing down with age.

The 32-year-old looks as fit and sharp as ever, so it would clearly be a big mistake for the club to back away from offering him a long-term deal because they’re concerned about his age.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

