Premier League attendance booms as festive fixtures deliver thrilling actions

The Premier League has shaken off any notion of a pre-festive slump, reaffirming its winter dominance with remarkable attendance figures. This week’s matches achieved an impressive overall stadium capacity of 98.3%, surpassing the season’s average and showcasing the league’s enduring appeal.

Nottingham Forest stole the headlines with a statement victory over Brentford, breaking the Bees’ invincible home streak to solidify their top-four status. The Gtech Community Stadium was buzzing, with only 135 seats unoccupied, contributing to Brentford hitting the 99% capacity mark—equaling this season’s attendance record.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United once again led attendance figures, exceeding 99% capacity despite their continued struggles on the pitch. A dismal 3-0 loss to Bournemouth left the Red Devils in 13th place, just two points above the relegation zone. Bournemouth, meanwhile, climbed closer to a Champions League berth in their dream campaign under Andoni Iraola.

League leaders Liverpool dazzled in a 6-0 rout of Tottenham Hotspur, further cementing their position at the top heading into Christmas. Arne Slot’s side looked unstoppable, while Spurs’ defensive frailties under Ange Postecoglou were glaring. Over 61,000 fans packed Anfield for the clash, although some had exited early as the scoreline became one-sided.

Everton gave Liverpool an unexpected gift by holding Chelsea to a goalless draw, leaving Enzo Maresca’s Blues four points adrift of their Merseyside rivals, who still have a game in hand.

At the bottom of the table, Wolves secured a vital away win over Leicester City, where new manager Vitor Pereira’s immediate impact was evident. Pereira’s rejuvenated side capitalized on Leicester’s defensive vulnerabilities, earning a much-needed three points to fuel their survival hopes.

Fulham, however, recorded the lowest attendance of the week, with over 1,600 empty seats at Craven Cottage as they hosted Southampton. Ivan Juric, Southampton’s new manager, observed from the stands, adding intrigue to the fixture’s narrative.

As the Premier League heads into the festive period, the thrilling action both on and off the pitch continues to captivate fans, solidifying its status as the world’s most-watched football league.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

