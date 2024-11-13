Premier League sets new attendance milestone

Premier League Matchday 11 continued the season’s strong upward trend in stadium attendance, with fans filling stands across the league and setting a new benchmark for percentage-capacity attendance outside of the season opener.

West Ham led the charge, recording the highest percent-capacity attendance, while Manchester United and Brighton also joined the Hammers in surpassing the 99% mark.

This matchday saw the fewest empty seats since the opening weekend, underscoring the growing excitement surrounding the Premier League.

Manchester United’s post-Ten Hag era has not only proven successful on the pitch but also at the turnstiles. Their 3-0 victory over Leicester was witnessed by a 99% capacity crowd at Old Trafford, which has become one of the league’s strongest in terms of attendance since the Dutchman’s departure, despite the stadium’s 74,310 capacity.

With strong attendance figures across the board and no significant outliers, Matchday 11 has emerged as the most successful in terms of capacity fill rates since the start of the season.

Nottingham Forest continued their impressive attendance surge, likely boosted by their strong position in the Premier League table, even though they suffered a heavy defeat to Newcastle this weekend.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

