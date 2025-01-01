Rashford denies transfer talks amid Man United exit speculation

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has hit back at “false stories” linking him with discussions involving a sports agency to expedite his departure from Manchester United. The England forward dismissed the reports, labelling them as baseless rumours.

Rashford, 27, has faced a challenging season under new Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim. He has been pushed down the pecking order and excluded from several matchday squads, including a high-profile absence during December’s Manchester derby. This omission marked the start of a four-game spell where he failed to make the squad.

Although Rashford returned to the bench for Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle on Monday night, he remained an unused substitute, fueling further speculation about his future at the club.

Amid his diminished role, Rashford has reportedly declared himself “ready for a new challenge,” signalling his intention to seek a move away from Old Trafford. While a transfer could happen as early as January, a summer exit appears more likely.

Rashford’s denial of the alleged agency talks suggests that, while his departure seems imminent, the narrative surrounding his exit may be more complex than initial reports suggest.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

